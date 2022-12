Okongwu is questionable to play in Sunday's game versus Chicago due to left foot soreness, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Okongwu is questionable to miss just his second game of the season Saturday. With John Collins (ankle) out, Frank Kaminsky and Jalen Johnson could see extended minutes in the frontcourt. Okongwu's next chance to play will be Monday's matchup with the Grizzlies if he's unavailable against Chicago.