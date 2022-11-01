Okongwu is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks due to left shoulder soreness.
Okongwu is providing some deep-league fantasy value in a backup role behind Clint Capela. If he's out Wednesday, Frank Kaminsky may see more minutes.
More News
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Unflattering line in win Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Returns to bench Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Starting Friday•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Atlanta exercises team option•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Coming off bench•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Leading rebounder off bench•