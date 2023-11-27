Okongwu chipped in four points (2-2 FG), three rebounds, one block and two steals over 27 minutes during Sunday's 113-103 loss to Boston.

Okongwu saw more minutes than Clint Capela for the second straight game, but this still has the look of a timeshare at center. On the season, Okongwu is averaging 22.8 minutes compared to 24.4 for Capela. Okongwu has scored in double digits just once in his last 10 games, but his efficiency and ability to contribute across the board keep his value afloat in category formats.