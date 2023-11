Okongwu notched eight points (4-4 FG), nine rebounds, two assists and one block over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 126-120 win over Detroit.

Okongwu was perfect from the field Tuesday, but he racked up five fouls in quick succession. Foul trouble remains an issue in the 22-year-old's conquest for a larger workload, but there are games when he overcomes limited minutes by racking up defensive stats. However, it's tough to count on Okongwu for double-digit scoring on any given night.