Okongwu totaled 13 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, four blocks and two steals in 30 minutes during Thursday's 108-97 victory over the Nets.

This was Okongwu's second straight game with four swats and nine boards, and he finished with a plus-six differential in the 11-point win. Okongwu is on pace to hit career-highs in points (16.1), assists (3.3), triples (2.1) and steals (1.2) this season, and he's flirting with top-30 value on the year.