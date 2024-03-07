Okongwu (toe) has shed his walking boot and will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

While it's a good sign that Okongwu is finally out of his walking boot, he still doesn't appear to be particularly close, so he's a cut candidate for managers currently going through the fantasy playoffs. Bruno Fernando will continue to pick up the slack behind Clint Capela in Okongwu's absence.