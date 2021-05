Okongwu scored 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT) to go along with four rebounds across 11 minutes in a 120-116 victory over the Wizards on Wednesday.

Okongwu picked up his sixth double-digit scoring game of the season thanks to an efficient showing on offense. The center doesn't have a huge role in the rotation, just 12.5 minutes per game across his last seven contests, but has averaged 6.9 points (on 75.0 percent shooting from the field) and 3.1 rebounds over that span.