Okongwu recorded 10 points (5-6 FG), 11 rebounds and two blocks across 21 minutes during Thursday's 104-95 win over the 76ers.

Okangwu took only two shots through the first three quarters, connecting on one of them for two points while also grabbing six rebounds over that stretch. However, the Hawks power forward played a big role off the bench in the fourth quarter, going a perfect 4-of-4 from the field for eight points while adding another five rebounds to give him his first double-double of the season. Okangwu has scored in double figures in six of seven games this season in which he's played at least 20 minutes and is developing into a solid piece off the bench for Atlanta.