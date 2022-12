Okongwu is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Pacers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Okongwu will replace Clint Capela (calf) in the starting five Tuesday. The third-year big man is averaging 8.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.0 steals in 31.6 minutes across his previous five starts this season.