Okongwu is starting Monday against the Heat.

Although Clint Capela (calf) will be back in action for Monday's matchup, Okongwu will remain in the starting lineup for a 10th consecutive game. He's posted double-doubles in his last two appearances, averaging 14.0 points and 16.5 rebounds in 38.0 minutes per game during that time. Fantasy managers will want to monitor the workload split between Okongwu and Capela on Monday, as well as which of the two big men gets the starting nod Wednesday at Dallas.