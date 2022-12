Okongwu isn't starting Monday's game against the Magic, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Okonwu drew the start at center Friday night against the Hornets with Clint Capela (calf) out, and the Hawks will roll out a different starting five Monday while Capela works his way back. Bogdan Bogdanovic, De'Andre Hunter and John Collins will start in the frontcourt for Atlanta.