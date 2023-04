Okongwu isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's Play-In game versus Miami.

Clint Capela will replace Okongwu in the starting lineup Tuesday after missing the previous game with a calf injury. Okongwu will likely serve as Atlanta's primary backup center, averaging 12.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 20.0 minutes across his last 10 appearances coming off the bench.