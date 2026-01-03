default-cbs-image
Okongwu (laceration) has been cleared to return to Friday's game against the Knicks.

Okongwu received stitches for a laceration to his head and re-entered the game at the 6:32 mark of the second quarter. He logged 11 points and two rebounds over seven minutes prior to his exit late in the first quarter.

