Okongwu will come off the bench for Monday's game against Detroit.
Okongwu re-joining the second unit is unsurprising with Clint Capela (knee) returning to action Monday. Okongwu is averaging 7.0 rebounds, 6.8 points and 2.2 assists in his last five games off the bench.
