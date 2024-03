Okongwu (toe) will be inactive Monday against Boston, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Okongwu will miss his second consecutive game after returning from a 13-game absence due to his ongoing toe issue. Atlanta has little incentive to risk an aggravation, however, and Okongwu's next opportunity to take the court comes Wednesday against Toronto. The Hawks are 7-8 across 15 contests without Okongwu this season.