Okongwu is out for Tuesday's game against the Heat due to a dental fracture, per Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Okongwu is unavailable for a third matchup in a row with the issue. The 2020 first-rounder can be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's tilt against the Jazz. Mouhamed Gueye and Christian Koloko could both be worthy of streaming attention Tuesday, though that does partly hinge upon the potential availability of Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles).