Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Ruled out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okongwu (finger) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Heat.
Okongwu will be held out of Atlanta's regular-season finale due to a left index finger sprain. With the Hawks holding multiple key contributors out, Mouhamed Gueye, Asa Newell and Tony Bradley should all see significant run in the frontcourt. Okongwu has taken a significant step forward in 2025-26 and will finish the regular season with averages of 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals in 31.0 minutes per contest across 74 outings (63 starts).
More News
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Modest line in loss•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Strong double-double in return•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Available against Boston•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Won't play Saturday•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Fills stat sheet in win Monday•