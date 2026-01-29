default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Okongwu (face) will not play Thursday against Houston.

Okongwu left Wednesday's game early with a facial contusion, which has since been updated to a dental fracture. It remains to be seen if this will also sideline him Saturday against the Pacers. In the meantime, it will be interesting to see how much the Hawks utilize Christian Koloko and Mouhamed Gueye at center.

More News