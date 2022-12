Okongwu supplied 10 points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 113-89 loss to New York.

Okongwu scored in double figures Wednesday for the third time in his last four games. He's been more involved offensively of late and is averaging 8.4 points over his last nine contests. His eight free-throw attempts were his most in any game this year and six of his 10 points came from the charity stripe.