Okongwu finished Saturday's 127-119 loss to Cleveland with 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 32 minutes.

Okongwu logged a full workload, even while Bruno Fernando delivered 13 points and eight rebounds in 16 minutes. Clint Capela (knee) was inactive, and Fernando's performance is indicative of the idea that any big can perform offensively alongside Trae Young in coach Quin Snyder's offense. Atlanta lost the rebounding battle by 15 to Cleveland on Saturday, making it disappointing to see Okongwu's interior presence fail to boom.