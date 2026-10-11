Okongwu recorded 18 points (5-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes in Saturday's 119-117 preseason win over the Pacers.

Okongwu delivered a productive offensive performance, making all six of his free-throw attempts while committing just one turnover. The center attempted seven three-pointers, and although he connected on only two, his tendency to stretch the floor has been noticeable in the preseason. That could add another wrinkle to his expanding offensive game. Okongwu, who averaged 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game across 74 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, will be one of the Hawks' go-to players on both ends of the floor once the regular season starts Oct. 21 at Orlando.