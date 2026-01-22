Okongwu accumulated 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 28 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 124-122 victory over the Grizzlies.

Aside from the season-high seven turnovers, this was a nice bounce-back performance for Okongwu, who was held to just four points while missing all six of his shot attempts his last time out. The 25-year-old center is hitting career-highs in points (16.1), assists (3.3), triples (2.0) and steals (1.2) this season, which has him providing third-round value on the year.