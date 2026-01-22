Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Scores 18 points with three stocks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okongwu accumulated 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 28 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 124-122 victory over the Grizzlies.
Aside from the season-high seven turnovers, this was a nice bounce-back performance for Okongwu, who was held to just four points while missing all six of his shot attempts his last time out. The 25-year-old center is hitting career-highs in points (16.1), assists (3.3), triples (2.0) and steals (1.2) this season, which has him providing third-round value on the year.
More News
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Struggles on offense•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Tallies 26 points in loss•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Not listed on injury report•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Questionable for Wednesday•