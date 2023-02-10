Okongwu totaled 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one block and one steal in 23 minutes during Thursday's 116-107 win over the Suns.

Okongwu produced a very well-rounded game Friday night, recording his second double-double in four contests. The center minutes distribution was split almost evenly with him and Clint Capela, which isn't always the case. The young backup center has proven multiple times that he can handle a larger role, but Capela is also playing quite well, so Atlanta seems content to keeping him in his current role off the bench for now.