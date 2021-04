Okongwu recorded eight points (4-4 FG), two rebounds and one block across nine minutes during Thursday's 120-109 loss to Milwaukee on Thursday.

Okongwu's nine minutes marked his lowest total since March 30 as coach Nate McMillan opted to play the starters heavy minutes. The 20-year-old center had been averaging 7.2 points on 60.0 percent shooting, 4.6 rebounds and 0.8 blocks across his previous five outings.