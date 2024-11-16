Okongwu posted 13 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two blocks and two steals across 26 minutes during Friday's 129-117 win over Washington.

Okongwu has now scored in double digits in back-to-back contests, and his 13-rebound night resulted in his second double-double of the 2024-25 campaign. The big man continues to come off the bench but once again outworked Clint Capela 26 minutes to 22. However, consistency has been an issue of late for Okongwu, who's been held to eight or fewer points in three of his last five game