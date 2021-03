Okongwu totaled six points (3-3 FG), three rebounds and one steal over 10 minutes in Tuesday's 94-80 win over the Heat.

Okongwu had played just seven minutes across the past two games, but he saw more playing time in Tuesday's matchup and was perfect from the field during the win. Over the past six games, Okongwu has contributed 4.0 points and 1.7 rebounds over 8.8 minutes per contest.