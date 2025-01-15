Okongwu notched 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-5 FT), 21 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 28 minutes in Tuesday's 122-117 win over Phoenix.
Okongwu impressed off the Hawks bench in Tuesday's high-scoring contest, leading all players in rebounds while pacing the Atlanta second unit in scoring in a dominating 20-20 showcase. Okongwu set a new season high in rebounds, blowing past his previous season-best mark of 13 boards set Nov. 15. He has hauled in 10 or more rebounds in seven appearances while scoring north of 20 points on two occasions.
