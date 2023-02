Okongwu closed with 15 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes during Friday's 115-108 win over Utah.

Okongwu stepped up in a big way Friday by making the most of his chances from the field and by collecting double-digit rebounds for the first time since Jan. 14, which is also the last time he notched a double-double. Okongwu has now scored in double figures in back-to-back matchups.