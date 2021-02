Okongwu had nine points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and a block in Sunday's win over the Nuggets.

Coming off of a pair of DNP-CDs, Okongwu saw 14 minutes of action in a game Atlanta led comfortably for most of the second half. The rookie out of USC hasn't been a fantasy consideration this season, but he remains an appealing long-term prospect in dynasty formats.