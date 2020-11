Okongwu was selected by the Hawks with the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The big man had a strong freshman season at USC, where he appeared in 28 contests and averaged 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game. With both Clint Capela and John Collins currently in place, the Hawks will likely bring Okongwu off the bench next season. Fantasy-wise, he projects to be a strong field goal percentage, rebounds, and blocks contributor down the road.