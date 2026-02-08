Okongwu provided 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Saturday's 126-119 loss to the Hornets.

Okongwu (mouth) returned from a four-game absence, moving straight back into the starting lineup. He picked up right where he left off, producing on both ends of the floor, continuing what has been a career-best season. With Kristaps Porzingis now out of the way, Okongwu is firmly established as the starting center moving forward. In 48 appearances, he has averaged 16.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 2.2 combined steals and blocks.