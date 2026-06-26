Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Set up as top center again

Okongwu's status as the top center is solidified after Atlanta selected Kingston Flemings with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The Hawks passed up on names like Morez Johnson, Yaxel Lendeborg and Nate Ament, instead focusing on building their backcourt for the future with the pick of Flemings. Atlanta did nab Zuby Ejiofor later in the first round and also exercised the team option on Mouhamed Gueye to fortify its frontcourt this offseason, but Jock Landale (ankle) remains an unrestricted free agent. Neither Ejiofor nor Gueye project as more than reserve players, so Okongwu should have a good chance of building upon a career 2025-26 campaign across the board while effectively functioning as the team's full-time starting center.