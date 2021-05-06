Okongwu totaled 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 135-103 victory over the Suns.

Okongwu had arguably his best game of the season in what was a surprising victory over the red-hot Suns. With matters well in hand, the bench unit was able to excel down the stretch, as demonstrated by Okongwu's performance. Despite some obvious upside, the minutes typically aren't there on a nightly basis and so Okongwu is better suited to dynasty formats at this stage.