Okongwu finished with 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 27 minutes in Friday's 139-124 win over the Knicks.

Though Okongwu hit the bench for the first time since Dec. 23 with a healthy Clint Capela reclaiming his starting role Friday, the former still ended up seeing the bulk of the playing time at center. Given that Friday's game marked the front end of a back-to-back set, it's possible that Okongwu was trusted with the larger share of the center minutes as a means of keeping Capela -- who played 20 minutes -- available for both legs of the back-to-back without having to rest him. Capela has yet to play more than 23 minutes in any of his three outings since returning from a calf injury, and if he's able to maintain a roughly even split of the playing time moving forward, Okongwu would still likely be worthy of a back-end roster spot in 12-team category leagues for fantasy managers in need of a boost in field-goal percentage, rebounds and blocks.