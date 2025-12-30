Okongwu recorded 26 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 140-129 loss to Oklahoma City.

Okongwu turned in a great offensive performance, although he was unable to keep Chet Holmgren from posting a high number. The big man now has eight double-doubles, and he logged 24 rebounds for a second consecutive game. He's not averaging a double-double, but is still solid, with an average of 16.4 points and 7.8 rebounds over 33 games.