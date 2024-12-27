Okongwu (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Heat, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Okongwu will miss his fifth consecutive outing while he deals with left knee inflammation. There is no clear timetable for his return, though his next chance to play will come Sunday against the Raptors.
More News
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Will miss at least one week•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Crashes offensive glass•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Nearly double-doubles•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Secures fourth double-double•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Disappoints again Friday•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Double-doubles off bench Sunday•