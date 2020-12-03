The Hawks announced Monday that Okongwu will be sidelined for the beginning of training camp with inflammation in the sesamoid bone of his left foot, the Associated Press reports.

The injury isn't a new concern for the rookie, as Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com noted prior to the Nov. 18 NBA draft that the big man from USC's foot issue was first discovered in early October. The Hawks weren't deterred from selecting Okongwu with the sixth overall pick, and the team remains hopeful he'll be ready to go when the NBA opens its season Dec. 22. Okongwu is projected to serve as the top backup to starting center Clint Capela.