Okongwu (rest) is in line to play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Rockets, Caleb Johnson of 92.9 The Game reports.

The 2020 first-rounder is slated for action in Thursday's final tune-up prior to Atlanta's Oct. 22 season opener against the Raptors. Given the sizable gap between the preseason finale and the start of the regular season for the Hawks, Okongwu may play during the second half against Houston.