Okongwu (personal) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game against the Bucks, Lauren L. Williams of MLive.com reports.

Okongwu missed Saturday's game against Philadelphia for personal reasons, but he'll be back in action following a one-game absence. He's played at least 20 minutes in each of his last three appearances and has averaged 8.7 points and 7.3 rebounds in 21.0 minutes per game during that time.