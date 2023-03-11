Okongwu closed with four points (1-4 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 19 minutes during Friday's 114-107 win over Washington.

Okongwu managed to chip in across the board Friday, despite playing fewer than 20 minutes for the second time in his past three games. A change in head coach has unfortunately not improved the short-term outlook for Okongwu. He is outside the top 200 over the past two weeks, leaving him as a drop-candidate in standard formats. There is enough there for him to still be considered in certain builds, although it does not appear as though he will be logging more than 20 minutes very often.