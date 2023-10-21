Okongwu scored 14 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes off the bench during Friday's 120-106 preseason loss to the 76ers.

Clint Capela got the start, but Okongwu saw a couple more minutes on the night and out-produced the veteran center. The 22-year-old Okongwu has seen his scoring and rebounding numbers improve every season in the NBA, and that trend figures to continue as he appears ready to add some floor-spacing to his skill set -- he's gone 5-for-13 (38.5 percent) from beyond the arc in the preseason while attempting at least three three-pointers in every game.