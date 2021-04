Okongwu will start Wednesday's game against Memphis, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

The rookie first-round pick will make the second start of his NBA career with Clint Capela (Achilles) unavailable Wednesday. Okongwu had four points (2-2 FG, 0-2 FT), three blocks, two rebounds and one steal in 16 minutes during the previous start.