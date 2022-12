Okongwu will start Friday's game against the Hornets, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

As expected, with Clint Capela (calf) sidelined for 1-2 weeks, Okongwu will get the nod at center. In his three starts this season, he's averaged 5.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 1.7 steals and 1.0 assists in 31.7 minutes.