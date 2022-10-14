Okongwu is starting at center for the the Hawks' preseason finale versus the Pelicans, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.
Okongwu, fresh off the Hawks picking up his fourth-year team option, will start at center in place of Clint Capela (thumb). He projects to provide depth for Atlanta in the frontcourt this season.
