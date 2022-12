Okongwu is starting Monday's contest against the Grizzlies, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

With Clint Capela (Achilles) ruled out, the USC product will officially make his third start of the season. Throughout his first two starts this year, Okongwu is averaging 5.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists 1.5 steals and 2.0 blocks across 33.5 minutes per game.