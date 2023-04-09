Okongwu will start Sunday's game at Boston, Lauren Williams of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With the Hawks locked into the 8-seed in the East, they'll rest a handful of starters Sunday, including Clint Capela (calf). It will be Okongwu's first start since back in mid-January, when he started a string of 12 straight games. In that span, he posted 11.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals in 32.9 minutes per game.