Okongwu will start Sunday's game against Milwaukee, Sarah Spencer of the Journal-Constitution reports.

With Clint Capela (hand) ruled out, Okongwu will make his first start in just his fourth career NBA game. The USC product saw only four minutes of action off the bench in Friday's win over the Timberwolves. Prior to that, he played 14 minutes Wednesday against Detroit, posting two points, six boards and three blocks.