Okongwu is questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies due to a heel injury, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Okongwu was a late addition to the injury report with right heel soreness which now has his status in question. Okungwu's absence would be important for the already shorthanded Hawks, as he is averaging 14.2 points, 7.2 rebounds 1.2 blocks and 1.0 assists in 29.5 minutes per game over his last six appearances.