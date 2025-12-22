Okongwu contributed 23 points (10-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 40 minutes during Sunday's 152-150 loss to the Bulls.

It was an impressive bounce-back effort after Okongwu scored just seven points Friday against the Spurs. The 25-year-old center has scored at least 20 points in four of nine December games, averaging 15.2 points, 7.4 boards, 4.0 assists, 1.7 threes, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 steals so far this month.