Okongwu totaled 19 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 134-127 win over the Rockets.

Okongwu caught fire down the stretch, combining with Trae Young for a bevy of pick-and-roll dunks. He ended with 19-and-11 in 33 minutes, delivering his fourth double-double of the season. He has played at least 30 minutes in four of the past five games, reminding everyone just what he can do when afforded significant playing time.