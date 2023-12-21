Okongwu totaled 19 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 134-127 win over the Rockets.
Okongwu caught fire down the stretch, combining with Trae Young for a bevy of pick-and-roll dunks. He ended with 19-and-11 in 33 minutes, delivering his fourth double-double of the season. He has played at least 30 minutes in four of the past five games, reminding everyone just what he can do when afforded significant playing time.
More News
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Returns to second unit•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Scores 16 in loss•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Moves into starting lineup•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Strong performance Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Quiet in 27 minutes•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Double-double off bench in OT win•